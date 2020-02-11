Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-1.97 for the period. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 50,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

