Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Farmland Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.22.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

