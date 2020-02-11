Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $10.13 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $34.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $46.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.91 billion to $71.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,856,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,220. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

