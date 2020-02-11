Brokerages Anticipate Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFE. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,378. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 13.03.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

