Brokerages Anticipate SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after buying an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4,774.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 449,456 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SPX has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

