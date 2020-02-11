Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CSV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 58,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $425.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

