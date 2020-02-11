Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $77.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the lowest is $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $313.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $317.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $320.50 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $321.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $6,579,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 121,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,924,000 after acquiring an additional 76,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,544. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

