Brokerages Expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whitestone REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.38 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $545.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

