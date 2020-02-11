Brokerages Expect XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XBIT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:XBIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 976,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,893. The firm has a market cap of $909.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.61. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter worth $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

