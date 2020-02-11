Brokerages Set $60.00 Target Price for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $60.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on IBA. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $48.41 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

