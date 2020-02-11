Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 113,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,912. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Amcor has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $10,350,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $745,182,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

