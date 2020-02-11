Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) PT at $9.75

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMLP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $325.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.47%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.29%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

