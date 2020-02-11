Brokerages Set Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $87.92

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.92.

Several research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 362,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. Uniqure has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $413,888.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,740 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uniqure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

