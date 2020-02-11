Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Price Target at GBX 1,161.67

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,124 ($14.79).

WKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

WKP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,256 ($16.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,197.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

