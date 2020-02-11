Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $53.12. 19,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,193. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,084.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 47,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

