Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CSFB downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$70.26 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$38.29 and a twelve month high of C$71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,463.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,916.67%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

