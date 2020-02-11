BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $153.78

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.78 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 156.32 ($2.06), with a volume of 7399332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.14 ($2.03).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC lowered BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 222.58 ($2.93).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

