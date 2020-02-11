Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Nomura lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $14.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.45. 1,168,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,839. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $244.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 154,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 596,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

