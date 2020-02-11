Cae Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

CAE has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CAE has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CAE to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

CAE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. 326,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. CAE has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

