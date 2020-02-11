CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.63.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$41.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.06. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

