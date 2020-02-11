Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.25

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 32070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,223,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 331,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 161,963 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

