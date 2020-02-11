Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

