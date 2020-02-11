Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $22.27.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile
