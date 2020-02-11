California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to post $171.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $170.70 million. California Water Service Group posted sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year sales of $709.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $710.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.70 million to $739.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Water Service Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 148,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,384. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

