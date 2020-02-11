Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

ELY opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

