Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $16,723,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 246,945 shares of company stock valued at $27,342,946 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.