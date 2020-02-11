Canaccord Genuity Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $100.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zendesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.76.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. Zendesk has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $79,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $143,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 44.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

