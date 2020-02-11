Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$67.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Cfra decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.18.

TSE GOOS opened at C$40.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$39.08 and a 52 week high of C$79.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

