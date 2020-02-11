Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

