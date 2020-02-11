Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Cantel Medical stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 0.96.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
