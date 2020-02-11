Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

About Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

