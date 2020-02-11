Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $119,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Shares of COF opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.75 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

