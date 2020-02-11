Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33, 240,389 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 614,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares in the company, valued at $474,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,559 shares of company stock worth $206,490. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 112.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

