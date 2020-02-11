Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar stock opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

