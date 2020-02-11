CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. CBTX has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CBTX by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CBTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBTX by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

