Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

CDR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 8,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $251.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.97. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

