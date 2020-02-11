Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.57. 810,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Celanese by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Celanese by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

