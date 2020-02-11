Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.85

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.85 and traded as high as $38.90. Centaur Media shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

