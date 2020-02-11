Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

