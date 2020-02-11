Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

