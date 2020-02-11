Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Increased to GBX 85 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 95.53 ($1.26).

CNA traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 82.12 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 28,303,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.23.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

