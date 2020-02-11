Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

CNTY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 96,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,719. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.65 million, a PE ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

