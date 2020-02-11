CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. CEVA posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEVA. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. 71,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $637.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.25 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

