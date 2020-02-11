C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.12

Shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.12 and traded as low as $48.70. C&F Financial shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.