C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.12

Shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.12 and traded as low as $48.70. C&F Financial shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 100 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.29%.
About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
