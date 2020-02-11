Cfra Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $6,208,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $4,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 575.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 105,546 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.