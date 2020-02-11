Cfra Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.
Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $6,208,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $4,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 575.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 105,546 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
