Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.60. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

