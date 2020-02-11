Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.60. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.
