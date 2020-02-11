Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.93

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $297.93 and traded as high as $335.00. Chesnara shares last traded at $328.50, with a volume of 50,868 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $494.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.93. The company has a quick ratio of 40.41, a current ratio of 41.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

