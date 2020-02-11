Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. 4,677,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

