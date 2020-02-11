Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $433,940.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $433,940.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

