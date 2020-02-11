Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) CAO Sells $650,698.62 in Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.32 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

