Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NYSE:CHD opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

