Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.18. 1,808,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,667. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

